Transforming districts into growth centers to realize dream of developed country: Suresh Prabhu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Minister of Railways, Commerce, and Industry Suresh Prabhu said that fostering development at the district level could significantly boost the country's GDP and help realise the vision of a developed India.

He was speaking at the CXO Roundtable organised by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) on Sunday.

He said that many countries implemented economic policies through local governing bodies by granting them substantial autonomy. Prabhu provided insights on how the evolving global landscape benefits India's industrial sector.

He highlighted that India stands to gain significantly from the shifting global dynamics, particularly with the ‘China Plus’ strategy creating new opportunities for the country’s development.

CMIA President Arpit Save also spoke. Honorary Secretary Atharveshraj Nandawat conducted the proceedings of the event. Milind Sondalgekar, Rishikesh Gawli, Ram Bhogale, C P Tripathi, Ulhas Gawli, N K Gupta, Arvind Machhar, Milind Kank, Mukund Kulkarni, Ashish Garde, Kamlesh Dhoot, Utsav Machhar and others were present.

Increased investment from Japan and Korea in India

Due to India's favourable industrial environment and the availability of skilled manpower at reasonable costs, leading automobile manufacturers from Japan and Korea are now considering India as a more attractive investment destination compared to China and ASEAN countries. The investment made by Toyota in the city is expected to act as a growth engine for local small and medium-sized enterprises.