Travel buses disrupts traffic at Shivajinagar underpass

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An iron arch that was installed on one side of the Shivajinagar underpass has gone missing, resulting in daily traffic disruptions. On Tuesday, the issue once again came to light when two wedding-party travel buses entered the underpass around noon, despite height restrictions. As a result, traffic came to a standstill. Commuters were left drenched in sweat and frustrated by the blaring horns and traffic congestion. However, the concerned government authorities have failed to act, prompting public outrage.

The heavy rainfall on Sunday exposed the irresponsibility of the engineers involved in the construction of the Shivajinagar underpass, leading to widespread embarrassment for both the city administration and government departments. Despite their visible presence during the inauguration for credit and publicity, local leaders distanced themselves once the flaws in the underpass came to light.

Serious questions are now being raised about the length, width, and height of the underpass, as well as the drainage system, which proved to be ineffective during the downpour. Adding to the confusion, there is no clear guideline regarding which vehicles are permitted, resulting in daily traffic snarls and ongoing inconvenience for commuters.

Who will install the missing arch, and when?

To restrict the entry of heavy and oversized vehicles, engineers had originally installed 3.4-meter-high large iron arches on both sides of the underpass. However, the arch on the Shivajinagar Chowk side was removed weeks ago following an accident, and since then, the concerned department has made no effort to reinstall it.

Despite the traffic police issuing an official letter recommending that the arch be reinstalled with reduced height, the request has gone unheeded. Authorities have been passing the buck, citing rules and naming the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Railways, effectively shirking responsibility.

Daily headache for locals — But who’s listening?

On Tuesday, around noon, two wedding-party travel buses entered the underpass from Shivajinagar toward Deolai, unaware of the entry restrictions. The iron arch at the Deolai Chowk side, which warns of height limitations, was not visible to the drivers until it was too late. With no clear height indication and no preventive structure on the Shivajinagar side, the drivers unknowingly entered the underpass, leading to a traffic jam that lasted over an hour. Local shopkeepers and residents, fed up with this recurring issue, expressed their anger. They said, “This has become a daily headache, but who do we even complain to?”

Traffic police suggestion

There should be large, visible signboards on both sides of the underpass explicitly mentioning entry restrictions.

Display of Boards mentioning permissible Speed limits, permitted vehicle types and height restrictions.

Demarcate parking zones for auto rickshaws near Deolai and Shivajinagar Chowk to avoid traffic congestion.