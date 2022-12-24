Travels bus collides with another vehicle

Aurangabad: A private travel bus carrying passengers from Pune towards Aurangabad collided with the vehicle near Bajaj Gate around 6 am on Saturday. In all, 6 to 7 passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries and 30 to 40 passengers escaped unharmed.

According to police, a private travel bus (MH-14-BA-9241) was plying from Pune to Aurangabad. As the bus reached near Bajaj Gate, the vehicle driver driving in front of the bus suddenly applied brakes. As the driver applied sudden brakes, the 6 to 7 passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries. The bus driver evacuated the other passengers through the emergency door. After the incident, the driver responsible for the accident ran away from the spot. The accident caused a traffic jam on the highway and there were queues of vehicles. The Waluj MIDC police moved the bus using a crane and streamlined the traffic.