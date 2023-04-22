Traverse by force of will, success will surely come

Prof Dr Dasu Vaidya : Inauguration of state level cultural youth festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The direction of which field you want to pursue a career is decided in college life. For that, even if you fail while traveling with your inherent talent and strength of will, do not get tired, said poet Prof Dasu Vaidya.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the state level cultural youth festival 'Spandan-2023' organised by the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha and Ayurvedic College along with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences on Saturday. Ranjit Mule, president of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Educational Institution, presided over.

Speaking further, Prof Vaidya said that being from Marathwada, I achieved this success through a tough journey. Therefore, those walking on the path to success, should walk very slowly which means less risk. Efforts in life, honesty and hard work are guides to success in any career. There is nothing like big or small, poor or rich. Mother and tree are the only two things that matter. One gives birth and the other breathes. Paying them back in any way is not possible. He later interacted with the youths and narrated his struggles, journey, social activities and experiences in Marathi theater and travel memories.

Pro vice-chancellor of the university Dr Milind Nikumbh, Principal of Ayurveda College Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, Dr Amit Vangikar, Principal Dr Sandeep Kamble, director of agriculture college, Dr Dattatraya Shelke, Engineering college principal Dr Ulhas Shinde and others were present.