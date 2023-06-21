Treatment of leach storage thru Japanese technology

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has installed a Japanese technology by spending Rs 1.20 crore to treat the wastewater at the garbage processing plant in Padegaon. The testing of the process to purify the waste and the treated water has been done successfully.

This has encouraged the civic administration to fix the same technology at its plant in Chikalthana and Harsul, soon.

It may be noted that the wastewater coming out of the plant after dumping and processing of the mixed garbage at Padegaon and Chikalthana was posing a threat to the health of the farmers, their yields and the residents staying in the neighbourhood.

The garbage is processed through scientific methods at the two plants. These plants also manufacture fertiliser regularly. Hence the wastewater left out is then accumulated in a leached storage tank built in one corner of the campus. The storage capacity of the tank is one lakh litres and after that, the leach overflows in the nearby farms of the farmers and storms in the nearby residential localities. Hence the municipal corporation was facing anger from people staying in the neighbourhoods. Hence the CSMC undertook research to find out the solution to get rid of the problem. Later on, the municipal corporation invited a tender to process the leach at the Padegaon plant one and a half years ago. One contractor responding to the tender assured CSMC of using Japanese technology to overcome the problem. Later on, the civic administration issued a work order (WO) to him and the work installation got completed. Later on, the treatment of the leach was done and the water purified through the technology was tested in the CSMC laboratory and the report was satisfactory. The treated water will soon be sent for testing in the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) laboratory, said the deputy commissioner and head of solid waste management Somnath Jadhav.