Tree Plantation Day at Winchester School

Aurangabad, June 27: Winchester International English School celebrated Tree Plantation Day, recently. Principal/director Dr Afsar Khan and parents of over hundred students sent saplings of various kinds of trees like rose, Jasmine, Mogra, Neem, Jamun, Ashoka, Aloe vera, Tulsi for plantation.

Dr Khan explained the importance of trees in symbioses of nature where plants and animals depend on each other. Plants release oxygen in the process of photosynthesis, whereas the human beings and animals exhale carbon dioxide which is needed by the plants. Without oxygen, human beings and animals cannot survive. As the school celebrated green day, to mark the occasion majority of the staff members wore the green dress