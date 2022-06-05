Tree plantation drive held at Shendra DMIC

Aurangabad, June 5:

As part of the World Environment Day, the Marathwada Ecological Task Force Battalion along with the Cherry Corporation Royal Enfield Bullet riders group of Aurangabad organized a plantation drive at DMIC (Shendra) on Sunday.

Colonel MA Khan (Commanding officer), Lt Col Mitheel Suresh Jaikar and Captain Heet Mehta of the Battalion too drove their Enfield Bullet with the group in the hilly terrain of the plantation site. The thirty members of the bullet riders group enthusiastically participated in the drive and planted trees. In all, 103 hectare land at Shendra DMIC was allotted to Ecological Battalion to carry out plantation for a period of five years by the State forest department in the year 2018, since then the Battalion has planted over 74,134 trees of local species which can survive in this hard terrain and has been successfully able to maintain the survivability over 86 per cent by permanently stationing the troops of the battalion for maintenance of the plantation site.