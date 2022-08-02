Tri-colour to be unfurled on 5.25 L houses in district

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad (ZP) Nilesh Gatne said that country’s Tri-colour would be unfurled on 5.25 lakh houses in the district between August 13 to 15 as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being implemented to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

The Government of India has amended the country’s flag code so that people can unfurl the flag day and night. Earlier, there were norms to unfurl the flag between dawn to dusk only.

But, the amendment in the flag code will not apply to Government offices.

Nilesh Gatne said that there should be awareness of the country’s Independence and pride among people. The country will complete 75 years of Independence on August 15, so, the Central Government launched the campaign to celebrate it.

The campaign will be implemented in the district under the guidance of district collector Sunil Chavan. The tender of a private agency was finalised to make available flags for people in rural areas. The agency will provide 5.25 lakh flags, each in 30X20 inches size. The flags made from polyester clothing will be distributed to the general public through schools, Anganwadi and ration shops. In the past, tri-colour made from Khadi was only allowed for hoisting.

The agency will be paid money on the basis of the number of flags sold. Swarajya Mahotsav will be celebrated on August 9. The district administration will organise a programme of singing the national anthem in the group at Divisional Sports Complex at 11 am, on August Kranti Din. The different cultural programmes will also be hosted on that day.