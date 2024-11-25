Tributes paid to Balasaheb Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Tributes were paid to Sahakar Maharshi Balasaheb Pawar at Fine Arts Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday on his death anniversary. Head of the Psychology Department Dr Aparna Ashtaputre was the chief guest. The dignitaries offered flowers to Sahakar Maharshi and spoke about Marathwada and Sahakar.

Head of the Fine Arts Department Dr Shirish Ambekar, guided about Sahakar Maharshi Pawar's contribution to cooperation and Marathwada. He also explained the role and activities of the Balasaheb Pawar Study Centre in the university. Dr Nikhil Rajvardhan proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Gajanan Peherkar, Suraj Hatagale, staff and students of the department were present at the event.