Tributes paid to Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Bade in Bamu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 8, 2022 08:45 PM2022-02-08T20:45:01+5:302022-02-08T20:45:01+5:30
Tributes were paid to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and noted painter Dilip Bade in a programme held at Mahatma Phule auditorium in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi were seated on the dais.
Earlier, director of the Students Development Department Dr Mustajeeb Khan made an introductory speech. The officers-bearers of different authorities and boards, teaching and non-teaching members were present. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Bade were remembered for their contribution. Bade was always ahead in organising the youth festival of the university every year.