Tributes paid to PU Jain
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 3, 2022 06:35 PM2022-05-03T18:35:01+5:302022-05-03T18:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, May 3:
Tributes were paid to late P U Jain by the community members on his 29th death anniversary at a programme organised at the Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain Chhatralay, Osmanpura under the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Kachner here recently.
The ceremony began by offering a garland to the photo of Chintamani Parshwanath Bhagwan and statue of P U Jain (Thole). The members then recalled his work for the community. Chatralay president Saneep Thole, Mahavir Sethi, D B Kasliwal, Sahil Karewar, Samyak Patni, Anup Patni and others were present on the occasion.