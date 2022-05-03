Tributes paid to PU Jain

Aurangabad, May 3:

Tributes were paid to late P U Jain by the community members on his 29th death anniversary at a programme organised at the Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain Chhatralay, Osmanpura under the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Kachner here recently.

The ceremony began by offering a garland to the photo of Chintamani Parshwanath Bhagwan and statue of P U Jain (Thole). The members then recalled his work for the community. Chatralay president Saneep Thole, Mahavir Sethi, D B Kasliwal, Sahil Karewar, Samyak Patni, Anup Patni and others were present on the occasion.