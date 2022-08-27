Trigger for triumph: In conversation with Municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari

*The person who has influenced your life the most: My parents Dr Vishwanath and Dr Chhaya

*The book you like the most: Shriman Yogi by Ranjeet Desai.

*Your favourite movie: Sarfarosh

*Favourite holiday destination: Kashmir, Havloc islands in Andaman

*Hobby/Stress buster: Playing badminton, cricket, table tennis, spending time with my kids.

*Mantra for speeding up the administration: Everybody doing job assigned to them with responsibility will do the trick.