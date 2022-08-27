Trigger for triumph: In conversation with Municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 27, 2022 06:40 PM 2022-08-27T18:40:02+5:30 2022-08-27T18:40:02+5:30
*The person who has influenced your life the most: My parents Dr Vishwanath and Dr Chhaya
*The book you like the most: Shriman Yogi by Ranjeet Desai.
*Your favourite movie: Sarfarosh
*Favourite holiday destination: Kashmir, Havloc islands in Andaman
*Hobby/Stress buster: Playing badminton, cricket, table tennis, spending time with my kids.
*Mantra for speeding up the administration: Everybody doing job assigned to them with responsibility will do the trick.