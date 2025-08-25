‘Triveni Nritya Arpana’ enthralls audience with grand Arangetram performance Devmudra School disciples showcase talent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Triveni Nritya Arpana by Devmudra , a Movement School on Friday presented a captivating display of rhythm, balance, and expression. Disciples of Dr. V. Soumyashree Pawar Rudrani Gonde, Unnati Patni, and Jitisha Bharuka marked a significant milestone in their Bharatanatyam journey with their Arangetram performance. The event, held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, left the audience mesmerized.

Rajesh Sarkate and Prof. Swaroop Dutta of Nath Valley School were present on the occasion. The program began with a traditional Pushpanjali. The Triveni group performed dances dedicated to the Trimurti-Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh as well as Ganapati Kautuvam, depicting Lord Ganesha. Rudrani and Unnati impressed with the Ardhanareshvara presentation. The trio went on to perform Varnam, dances set to Abir-Gulal, Abhang, the devotional piece Ramachandra Kripalu, Hanuman Chalisa, Tillana, and Mangalam.

The dedication and effort of Rudrani, Unnati, and Jitisha were widely appreciated. The program was compered by Mahesh Achintalwar.