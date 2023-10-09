Truck crushes motorcyclist at Sajapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding truck crushed a motorcyclist at Sajapur Square on the Solapur - Dhule Highway on Monday morning. The deceased Sadashiv Bhaurao Lipne (53, Wadgaon Kolhati) died after coming under the tyres of the truck.

Lipne worked as a security guard and was going to meet his relatives at Daulatabad on Monday morning. A speeding truck (RJ40 GA 0456) laden with iron pipes was going towards Lasur from A S Club Road. The truck dashed his motorcycle and Lipne along with the motorcycle came under the tyres. The nearby residents rushed him to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Ganesh Giri is further investigating the case.