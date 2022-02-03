Truck dashes luxury cars on Jalna Road

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

A luxury car stopped on Jalna Road near SFS School as two women were crossing the road. Three more cars stopped behind this car but a speeding Hyva truck transporting sand dashed the last car due to which all the cars dashed with each other on Thursday morning. A case has been registered against Hyva driver Aslam Shaikh Nawab (Bharatnagar, Anandnagar, Mukundwadi) in Jinsi police station, informed senior PI Vyankatesh Kendre.

A car driver Anikit Damaji Patel Chaudhary stopped his car (MH01 CD 1468) near SFS School on Jalna Road as two women were crossing the road. Behind his car, three more cars (MH20 FU 3278), (MH 21 BQ 5639) and (MH23 AD 1702) stopped after each other.

Meanwhile, a Hyva truck (MH20 EG 5799) lost control and dashed the last car. All the four cars dashed each other. All the cars incurred losses to the tune of around Rs 4.40 lakh while one person sustained minor injuries, Kendre said.