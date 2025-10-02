Truck driver held for 6-year sexual exploitation under pretext of marriage

Sent to police custody till Oct 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 33-year-old truck driver, Jaker Pathan of Beribagh (native of Dhamangaon, Phulambri), has been remanded in police custody till October 5 for allegedly exploiting a woman sexually for six years under the pretext of marriage and later forcing her to abort by threatening to kill her child. The order was passed by judicial magistrate first class A.V. Musale.

According to the complaint filed by the 29-year-old woman, she was married to an alcoholic husband who often assaulted her. During this period, she came in contact with the accused, who promised to marry her. In 2019, he first sexually assaulted her at knifepoint and continued the abuse repeatedly over the years. In January 2025, the accused allegedly confined the woman and her child at Samarthnagar and assaulted her again. In March 2025, she became pregnant due to the assaults, but the accused forced her to undergo an abortion by threatening to kill her child. In September 2025, he again assaulted her, later revealing that he was already married with four children, and then threatened and assaulted her. Following her complaint, Jawaharnagar Police registered a case on October 1, 2025. Police arrested Pathan on October 2. He confessed to the crime during interrogation. Investigators told the court that the accused’s two-wheeler and knife used in the crime need to be seized, and the motive behind the crime is still under probe. Considering this, the court granted police custody till October 5.