Truck driver steals truck and goes missing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A truck owner from Pandharpur has filed a complaint at the police station after the driver who took the truck three months ago ran away with it.

The truck owner, Anis Yunus Shaikh, hired Prateek Pandurang Atkar as a driver four-five months ago. On August 26, Prateek took the truck (MH-23-AU-4860) for an order in Ahmednagar and promised to return soon.

However, Prateek never returned and his phone was switched off. When Anis tracked the truck through the GPS system on September 14, he found it in Dhule. But when he reached Dhule, the truck and Prateek were gone.

Anis later found out that Prateek had been stealing trucks and selling spare parts. He filed a complaint at the MIDC Waluj police station.