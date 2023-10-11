Truck overturns, driver killed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A driver of a truck was killed on the spot after being crushed under a truck in an accident that occurred near Farshi Phata in Sillod tehsil on Tuesday midnight.

According to police, the truck (MH-18-GC-8181) heading towards Sillod from Phulambri was taking a turn near Farshi Phata. But as the driver was unable to control the speeding truck, it overturned resulting in an accident. The driver Kailash Dhanlal (35, Pipaliya, Dhar, MP) was crushed under the truck and was killed on the spot. While his assistant Ashok Kalu was seriously injured. Getting information, the Wadodbazar police rushed to the spot and admitted the duo to the Phulambri rural hospital. The doctors declared Dhanlal dead. A case has been registered in the Wadodbazar police station on Wednesday and constable Mushtaq Patel is further investigating the case.