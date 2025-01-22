Truck owner brutally murdered

--body hidden in toolbox

--3 teams leave for Ahilyanagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 52-year-old man who was engaged in the transport business was brutally murdered with 11 stab wounds on his face and head, on the Solapur-Dhule highway.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Muralidhar Raut (Kedgaon, Ahilyanagar).

Vijay Raut who owns a truck used to drive it himself. Six days ago, he went to deliver goods to a company in Raipur. From there, he got a contract to deliver rice to Ahilyanagar. He left with the goods on Sunday. However, after Monday afternoon, Raut did not respond to phone calls.

His mobile was also found switched off at night. The worried family informed his friends and businessmen about this. A search began for Raut's truck. The Truck Drivers and Owners Association sent messages to all its members informing them about Raut's truck.

Box

Strong stink coming from truck

A truck driver informed the organisation that the truck was parked in Adgaon Shivar. Raut's friends requested a transport businessman in the city for confirmation. The businessman reached there with an employee. The keys to the truck were still there. Thinking that Raut had left the truck, the businessman left with it. However, when they crossed some distance, a strong stench was emitting from the driver's cabin. When he opened the toolkit, he was shocked to see Raut's decomposed body.

Additional Superintendent Sunil Lanjewar, Deputy Superintendent Pooja Nangre and Local Crime Branch Inspector Satish Wagh rushed to the spot.

Police suspect that Raut was murdered on Monday for financial or personal reasons. Three teams went towards Ahilyanagar, Karanja. The three suspects were being thoroughly interrogated until late at night. Raut had bought the truck a year and a half ago.

Box

Sequence of events

- After leaving Raipur, Raut filled up petrol at Deori pump, at 4 am, on Monday.

-He had breakfast with an acquaintance at Karanja, at 11 am. He had told this matter to his wife over the phone.

- His mobile was found switched off after 6 pm.

- Raut's truck was seen on the CCTV of the toll booth on the Solapur-Dhule highway, at 3 am, on Tuesday.

--After that, the body was found hidden in the toolkit of the abandoned truck on the Solapur-Dhule highway.