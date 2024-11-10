Truck transporting scrap material seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A truck suspiciously transporting scrap material was seized by the MIDC Waluj police on Saturday around 7 pm. The truck was carrying 7,000 kg of broken auto-rickshaw parts valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh.

ASI Manoj Shinde, PSI Dinesh Ban and Constables Suresh Kache and Manmohan Kolimi, while patrolling, stopped a truck (MH 30 AB 2290) on the route from Ranjangaon Phata to NRB Chowk. Upon inspection, they found broken autorickshaw parts in the truck. The driver, Bhagwan Deorao Gaikwad (40, Kamalapur), admitted to collecting the scrap from a Ranjangaon Phata warehouse but had no bills or documentation for it. Police seized 7,000 kg of broken parts worth Rs 2.1 lakh, along with a truck valued at Rs 4 lakh, totaling Rs 6.1 lakh in the confiscated property. Based on Constable Suresh Kache's complaint, MIDC Waluj police have filed a case against the truck driver.