Truck turns into ashes on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A truck which caught fire in a dash on Karajgaon Shiva near Karmad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil on Saturday morning, turned into ashes. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported but two persons sustained injuries.

According to details, the truck (MH-34-AB-6285) was carrying Santra country-made liquor (Deshi Daru) to Nagpur from Ahmednagar through Samruddhi Mahamarg.

A container (OD-11-ZO-603) while doing overtake brushed against the truck near Karajgaon Shivar around 2.30 am to 3 am on Saturday.

The truck carrying country-made liquor caught fire because of brushing. With the presence of mind, the truck driver jumped out of the vehicle and saved himself while his vehicle turned into ashes.

On receiving information, Karmad Police rushed towards the spot. Fire tenders from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were called to douse the fire.

Fire brigade personnel Vinayak Kadam, Aslam Shaikh, Madan Tathe, Minijath Jhade under the guidance of senior officials reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The officers and employees of Samruddhi Mahamarge were also present there.

Box

Losses in lakhs

The truck had 1640 bottles of country-made liquor. On the basis of the complaint lodged by truck driver Pravin Shankar Raut (Mata Mandir Vasti, Hinghan Ghat, Wardha), a case was registered against the container driver.

Police inspector Murlidhar Khokle is on the case. The losses of both vehicles are in lakhs.

Box

Liquor bottles add fuel to fire

Four fire tenders took four hours to bring the fire under control on Samrudhi Mahamarg. Fire flames spread because of liquor bottles burst. Eyewitnesses said that the fire continued until the last bottle burst and burnt.