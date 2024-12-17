Try to contribute in the nation’s progress: Bhaskarrao Pere

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ Even today, people in society are not progressing because they are stuck in wrong customs and traditions. Everyone should try to achieve personal progress as well as the development of society and country,” said Bhaskarrao Pere-Patil, the former Sarpanch of Patoda Ideal Village.

He was speaking at the two-day Marathi Psychology Conference and the 10th National and 37th State-level Annual Conference organised jointly by the Psychology Department of Milind College and Maharashtra State Marathi Psychology Council recently as part of Amrut Mahotsav year of the college. Bhaskarrao Pere Patil inaugurated the event. Senior psychiatrist Dr Nandkumar Mulmule was present on the panel. College Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan presided over the function.

Psychiatrist Dr Nandkumar Mulmule said, “A person runs here and there in his entire life to find happiness, but, he does not understand what real happiness is. Every person has different concepts of happiness. He/she does not even realise when his mental health deteriorates while searching for it. Mental health problems have arisen on a large scale due to the desire for unrealistic happiness. There is a huge shortage of psychiatrists in India compared to the population for mental treatment.”