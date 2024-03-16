Tribunal directs to pay Rs 45.46 L compensation to victim’s family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District judge and member of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) D S Keluskar directed truck driver, owner and insurance company to pay compensation of Rs 45.46 lakh with six per cent annual interest to the family member of a contactor Debashish Sukandhu Rajan Sarkar who was killed in a truck-two-wheeler accident.

. According to details, the driver drove the truck recklessly and negligently and hit the two-wheeler. Debashis Sarkar who was going to Andhaner from Kannad on Kannad-Chalisgaon road on August 8, 2019, on a motorcycle. He was seriously injured in the accident and died while undergoing treatment. His family members filed a compensation claim through adv Meera M Pardeshi.

Adv Pardeshi brought to the notice of the court that Debashish who was 55-year-old was healthy at the time of death. He was a contractor of roads, bridges and buildings. He had registration as ‘Sarkar Construction. His annual income was Rs 6.17 lakh. His family was fully dependent on him. Due to his death, his family has suffered irreparable financial and mental losses.

Adv Pardeshi submitted an income tax return to prove the age, income and profession of Debashish and also recorded the statements of legal assistant Akash Kumar. After hearing arguments, the MATC gave the above judgement.

As per the directives of MACT, compensation will be paid with six per cent annual interest since the day of filing the claims.