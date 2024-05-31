Tug-of-war between Mahayuti, MVA and MIM for victory

Candidates making bold claims of victory; Results on June 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the countdown to the vote counting in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency begins, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. The results, due on June 4, are expected to reveal a fierce contest among the major coalitions including Mahayuti, Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA), and MIM.

With just four days remaining until the votes are tallied, candidates from all three camps are making bold claims of victory. The polling, which took place on May 13, has left voters and political analysts eager for the final outcome. The uncertainty is palpable as all party leaders grapple with interpreting the polling trends and predicting the winner. The division of votes among 37 candidates suggests a close contest, with various levels of analysis indicating a tough battle ahead.

Chandrakant Khaire, the MVA candidate, has asserted that he secured 22 percent of the Muslim vote, along with significant support from other demographics, boosting his confidence in a win for his coalition.

On the other hand, Sandipan Bhumre, the guardian minister and Mahayuti candidate, is equally confident. Representing the grand alliance of Shiv Sena, BJP, and other parties, he believes that both urban and rural voters have favored Hindutva, which will be evident in the results.

MIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel has also expressed optimism, highlighting the hard work and positive campaigning his party has undertaken, which he believes will pay off.

BJP sought reports

Meanwhile, the BJP has requested detailed reports from constituencies with BJP MLAs, focusing on their expected vote counts. This analysis is crucial for the party's strategy ahead of the state assembly elections. The constituencies of Aurangabad East, Phulambri, and Gangapur, represented by BJP MLAs, are under particular scrutiny.

Constituency wise figures

In terms of voter turnout, the constituency-wise figures are as follows: Kannad (2,17,089), Aurangabad Central (2,11,500), Aurangabad West (2,35,784), Aurangabad East (2,06,633), Gangapur (2,27,152), and Vaijapur (2,00,882), totaling 12,99,040 votes.