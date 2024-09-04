Tug-of-war over seat allocation, but no reason of breaking: Aditya Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

"There will be tussles over seat allocation, but there is no reason to think that anything is breaking. It is only through tug-of-war that one knows how much power one has. It is clear that this battle is not for each other. No one is fighting for the Chief Minister's post. BJP hates Maharashtra. The 256 acres of land of salt pan in Mumbai is being given to Adani. BJP want to sell Mumbai. We want to form a government to expel it," said Aditya Thackeray, MLA and Yuva Sena chief.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut and MLA Aditya Thackeray arrived in the district on Wednesday to inspect the flood situation in Marathwada. Aditya Thackeray interacted with the media persons at Chikalthana Airport.

He said that farmers suffered a lot due to heavy rains. “Festivals are coming. It is necessary to give help to them. Panchnamas will be done, but, like last year, cheques of Rs 5 rupees or Rs 50 should be issued this time.

The demands of ST employees should be resolved

The agitation of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees is going on. Aditya Thackeray raised the question that where are the BJP leaders who came on the streets earlier for them. He said that the issues of the employees should be resolved.

BJP spoke truth for 1st time

Raosaheb Danve made a statement that his party suffered defeat in Lok Sabha because Uddhav Thackeray broke the alliance with us. Speaking on this, Aditya Thackeray said that 'BJP has spoken the truth for the first time'.