TV Centre-Hudco frees from encroachment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), on Monday, has removed 10 small and big encroachments existing on the road between T V Centre and Hudco Corner.

The encroachers had made pucca constructions, extended sheds and raised plinths (oata) for doing business. These encroachers were given one week’s time to vacate their illegal possession. Hence today’s action was against those who did not remove their encroachments voluntarily.

Acting upon the orders of the civic chief G Sreekanth and under the guidance of the additional commissioner R P Nikam, the action was taken by designated officer Savita Sonawane, building inspector Syed Jamshed and others.