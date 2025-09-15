Two 18-year-olds end lives in separate hanging incidents; Waluj region stunned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shock gripped Waluj on September 14 evening as two 18-year-olds a girl and a boy died by suicide in separate incidents. Doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) declared both dead on arrival.

At Vadgaon Kolhati, Waluj Vishakha Vakte (18), originally from Salamba in Beed district and living with her parents at Gut No. 5, allegedly hanged herself around 8 pm. Her parents, Sarika and Ram Vakte, rushed her to GMCH, but doctors could not save her. Barely half an hour earlier, tragedy struck Ranjangaon, where Prathamesh Wakale (18), a native of Shipur in Mantha tehsil, Jalna district, allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence near Balkrishna Petrol Pump. Relatives Kanta Wakale and Lata Chavan rushed him to Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 8.45 pm. Police have registered accidental death cases in both incidents and launched investigations.