Two accused in CSMC bribery case arrested

Lokmat News Network

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday night arrested the personal assistant of the additional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in a bribery case of Rs 60,000. The second accused, a private person in the case who accepted the money through phone pay was at large after the arrest. The police arrested him late at night on Friday, informed ACB SP Sandeep Atole. A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station. Both the accused were produced before the court on Saturday and they have been remanded in police custody for three days.

According to the details, the personal assistant of the additional commissioner Manoj Subhash Marwadi (45, Vivekanandnagar, TV Centre) demanded Rs 61,000 from the contractor to clear the bills amounting to Rs 1.13 crore for decoration of the city for the G-20 conference. The deal was fixed at Rs 60,000. As the contractor was not willing to pay the money, he lodged a complaint with ACB. Under the guidance of SP Atole, deputy SP Dilip Sabale, the ACB team laid a trap the next day, but Marwadi asked the contractor to transfer the amount on the phone pay number of a private person Mahendra Kadam. Accordingly, the contractor transferred Rs 60,000 to Kadam’s account on June 1. After checking all the legal aspects, the ACB team arrested Marwadi on Friday night. However, Kadam was at large. The police launched a massive manhunt for him and arrested him late at night.

Additional commissioner on radar

After the arrest of the two accused, additional commissioner Ranjeet Patil is on the radar of the ACB. Patil will be called for interrogation in the case, informed ACB deputy SP Dilip Sable.

Remanded in PC

Marwadi and Kadam were produced before the court on Saturday. Public prosecutor Ajit Ankush demanded the police custody of the accused stating that the amount transferred by the contractor has to be seized, Rs 40,000 was transferred on the account of another person Ganesh Aade. Hence, he has to be searched. Accordingly, sessions judge N S Momin remanded both the accused in police custody till June 27.