Two activists booked for attempting to wage attack on civic chief

Aurangabad, May 13:

Two activists, who arrived at the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) headquarters to take up the water woes, tried to wage an attack, on the municipal commissioner and administrator A K Pandey, on Friday afternoon. However, timely action of the security personnel helped evading untoward incident and control the situation. The AMC has registered an offence against both the activists, at City Chowk police station, immediately. Meanwhile, the AMC officers and personnel observed pen-down agitation, to register protest against the act, after 4 pm.

It may be noted that many parts of the city are receiving water on gap of 8-9 days in many localities. The civic administration has to walk on tight rope as the demand of water has been doubled and the availability of water is declining. The administration is planning for the past eight days and measures are also being taken to increase the lifting capacity of water from the available sources. The city will be receiving an additional 10 MLD quantity of water from May 20.

It so happened that the AMC administrator after finishing his day’s work was stepping out of his office lounge today at 2 pm. The activists Mukundwadi’s Yogesh Magare and Cidco N-3’s Rahul Ingle arrived with placards in their hands to remind and attract his attention towards water supply problems. Pandey heard their say and said that he will instruct the officer concerned in this regard as you had met me several times in this regard previously.

In response to it, Ingle and Magare by using unconstitutional words attempted to wage an attack on the administrator. They also tried to videograph the incident. However, the security guards Sheknath Tandale and Sukhdev Bankar prevented the attack and protected the civic chief. Later on, the administrator left the office ordering to proceed legal action against the duo.

Pen-down agitation

The news spread like wildfire in different sections of AMC headquarters. The president of AMC officers and personnel association Sanjay Pawar announced pen-down agitation to protest against the act. The officers and personnel working in different sections and offices of AMC gathered and shouted slogans. They demanded strict action against the culprits.

The additional commissioner B B Nemane, city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioners Aparna Thete and Santosh Tengale, municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, incharge deputy director (Town Planning) A B Deshmukh, assistant commissioner Vikram Darade, executive engineers S D Kakade, Raju Sandha and many others took part in the agitation.