Two arrested for looting passenger

Aurangabad:

An auto rickshaw driver and his accomplice who looted a passenger on October 16 on Ayodhyanagri ground were nabbed by the Vedantnagar police within six hours.

According to police, Sanghraj Rameshkumar Chakre (31, Apratim Sankul, near Bajaj Hospital) had gone to the railway station for some work at around 8.30 pm on October 16. As he was leaving the railway station, a rickshaw driver Miraj Salim Khan approached him and agreed to drop him near Bajaj hospital. Another passenger Shaikh Naim Shaikh Chand was already present in the rickshaw. But instead of taking the rickshaw to Beed Bypass, Miraj took the auto rickshaw towards Ayodhyanagri ground. Shaikh Naim suddenly started beating Chakre and forcibly took away his silver bracelet, gold and silver rings, two mobile phones and wallet and ran away from the spot. Meanwhile, Chakre remembered the rickshaw number (MH-20-DC-4091) and lodged a complaint with the Vedantnagar police. PSI Uttareshwar Munde began investigation and with the help of CCTV cameras nabbed the two suspects within six hours. Naim has been arrested earlier for selling drugs.