Two arrested for possessing swords

Aurangabad, June 3:

The Crime Branch and Cidco police station special team arrested two persons for possessing swords and creating panic among the residents by wandering with it in different incidents.

Crime branch team led by PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Shaikh Habib, constable Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Sanjay Gawande were patroling when they received the information that a man is creating panic among the people by wandering with a sword at Katkat Gate area on Friday. The team rushed to the spot and arrested Aslam Khan Amjad Khan (Katkat Gate) and seized 32 inches long sword from him. A case has been registered with Jinsi police station.

In another incident, the Cidco police station special branch arrested Shahbaaz Khan Sharif Khan (23, Misarwadi) in the Misarwadi area and seized 25 inches long sword from him on wee hours of Friday. PSI Ashok Avchar and his team executed the police action.