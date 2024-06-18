Two arrested for stealing 12 motorbikes from Waluj MIDC area

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The MIDC Waluj police arrested two thieves stealing and selling motorcycles from the Waluj industrial area. The cops confiscated 12 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 6.4 lakh from their possession. The accused Ananda Shantaram Koli (21, Wakadi in Jalgaon tehsil) used to steal the motorcycles, and Gaurav Satish Sapkale (22, Kandada in Jalgaon tehsil) used to sell the stolen motorcycles.

It so happened that The MIDC Waluj police team while patrolling in the industrial area on Friday night spotted a young man suspiciously riding an expensive sports motorcycle in the Jogeshwari area. Upon inquiry, he identified himself as Ananda Koli and admitted he did not have the motorcycle's documents. When the police pressed hard, he confessed to stealing the motorcycle from the industrial area.

Stealing motorcycles through ‘recce’

Ananda admitted to stealing nearly a dozen motorcycles from the industrial area. Before committing the theft, he would scout the parking areas of factories. Seizing the opportunity when no one was near the motorcycle, he would quietly steal it and escape. Ananda had a fake key (master key) made specifically for stealing motorcycles. Notably, 11 out of the 12 stolen motorcycles were Honda Shine models, and he told the police that these bikes were easily unlocked through a duplicate key.

Accomplice Also Arrested

Ananda sold the stolen motorcycles through his accomplice Gaurav Sapkale. They would sell the stolen motorcycles for Rs 8,000 to 10,000 rupees each, promising the buyers that the documents would be provided later. Through these false assurances, this duo made a considerable amount of money. The police seized 12 motorcycles sold by the accused in Jalgaon and Pune. Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police (CP) Sandeep Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mahendra Deshmukh, the operation was successfully carried out by Police Inspector Krishna Shinde, Jayant Rajurkar, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Praveen Patharkar, and other cops including Vinod Nitanaware, Balasaheb Andhale, Yashwant Gobade, Hanuman Thoke, Suresh Bhise, Nitin Iname, Nawab Shaikh, Vithal Shingade, Jalindhar Randhe, Rajabhau Kolhe, and Samadhan Patil. DCP Nitin Bagate announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the MIDC Waluj police for this accomplishment.