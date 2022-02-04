Two booked for vandalizing motorcycle

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

Two persons stole a motorcycle over old rivalry and then sent their video vandalizing it to the owner of the motorcycle on instagram on February 1. A case has been registered in City Chowk police station against the accused Khalil Aref Khan and Saif Asef Khan.

According to the complaint lodged by Syed Ayazoddin Syed Shirazoddin (42), his nephew Syed Faisal has a dispute with the accused Khail and Saif. On February 1, the accused stole Faisal’s motorcycle (MH20 FL 9441) and then damaged the motorcycle. They then shoot a video in which they are vandalizing the motorcycle. They sent this video on the instagram of Faisal. When Syed Ayazoddin came to know about it, he lodged a complaint in City Chowk police station.