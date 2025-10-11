Two Class 9 friends drown in abandoned quarry

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two school friends from Vaijapur tehsil drowned while swimming in an abandoned quarry in Narhari Ranjangaon, Gangapur tehsil, on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Mayur Moin (15), (Bhagoor, Vaijapur tehsil) and Sahil Jhalte (16), originally from Angulgaon (Yeola tehsil), currently residing in Bhagoor).

Both were Class 9 students of New High School, Mahalgaon, and commuted daily from Bhagoor to attend classes. After completing their midterm exams on Saturday, the duo went to Gut No 204, where an abandoned quarry lies on farmland owned by Usha Kunjbihari Agrawal. Around 1 p.m., they entered the water to swim but tragically drowned.

Families in mourning

Mayur is survived by his parents, elder sister, and grandparents, while Sahil leaves behind his parents.

How the tragedy unfolded

The boys reportedly underestimated the depth of the water. Local shepherds later noticed their school bags near the quarry’s edge and alerted the police patil of Narhari Ranjangaon, who informed Shillegaon Police Station. PSI Laxman Bhojne and his team reached the site and began a search with local swimmers but couldn’t locate the boys initially. A fire brigade team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar later arrived and used hooks to search the water. Within half an hour, both bodies were recovered and taken to Gangapur Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.