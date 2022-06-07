Two company officials assaulted

Objected to record a video in the company

Aurangabad, June 7:

A case has been registered against three persons for abusing and assaulting two officials of a company after they objected to shooting a video on mobile inside the company.

According to Waluj MIDC police, Sandeep Bhimrao Pawar and Parmeshwar Punjaram Nanavare working in the Sangram Auto company in Waluj MIDC were called to the company for internal enquiry on Monday. Santosh Dalvi and other workers were present with them as workers representatives. Meanwhile, Dalvi started recording a video on his mobile in the afternoon.

Seeing this, company official Shivaji Mohite asked Dalvi to stop recording. Furious Dalvi abused Mohite and threatened to teach him a lesson. A complaint was then registered against Dalvi in the police station. Later, Mohite and Kamlesh Chavan of the HR department were heading towards the city.

As they reached South City they were stopped by an unidentified duo that arrived on a motorcycle (MH-20-FH-8072). The duo abused and assaulted both the company officials. A suspect threatened Chavan with dire consequences and ran away from the spot. A case was registered against Dalvi and two unidentified suspects in the MIDC Waluj police station.