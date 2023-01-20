Two-day health check up camp from today

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh along with the Mahaveer Diagnostic Centre have organised a two-day mega health check up camp on January 21-22 at Mahaveer Diagnostic Centre, Samarthnagar. The camp will be inaugurated at 10 am.

Director of the Cancer Patients Aids Association, Mumbai Anita Peter, Tata memorial hospital’s Dr PN Jain, Surgeon Dr Satyendra Mehra, Dr Rachna Mehra and a team of 18 members will be present for the camp. Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankariya, general secretary Shivshankar Swami, former president Vijay Jaiswal and others have appealed to the citizens to take benefit of the camp.