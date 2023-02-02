Two-day yoga training camp held

Aurangabad: A two-day yoga training camp was recently conducted by the Aurangabad-Solapur division of the Bharatiya Yog Sansthan at Agrasen Bhawan, Cidco. Experts guided on improving diet and increasing immunity through yoga.

On the first day, about 400 yoga practitioners participated in the camp. Pradhan Desraj of Bharatiya Yog Sansthan (Delhi) and general secretary Lalit Gupta gave guidance on the importance of pranayam and increasing immunity through yoga. On the second day, a programme was organized for the general citizens. About 700 citizens participated in the camp. Ashok Baser, Sanjay Marathe, Brijlal Tapadiya and others were present.