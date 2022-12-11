Two different tax rules in the same city

Cidco levies commercial tax on small shops in residential establishment, while corporation charges property tax

Aurangabad: Many property owners living in the Cidco-Hudco area have started small shops and businesses at home. Therefore, the Cidco administration ordered the concerned citizens to pay the commercial usage fee. Likewise, the municipal corporation only collects business tax if the property owner has opened a shop in the house. The question arises why two different rules in the same city.

In the old city along with Cidco-Hudco, the tax is levied by the municipal corporation. Whether the property is owned by Cidco or private, commercial tax is levied by the corporation on residential and commercial property. However, many small shops and businesses are opened in a house in the Cidco-Hudco area. The properties in this area are on leasehold. Therefore, Cidco has insisted that the citizens pay separate money for commercial use. Question is being raised by the citizens that why should they pay residential and commercial tax to the corporation and pay separate money to Cidco. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP have demanded that the Cidco administration should cancel this unfair tax. However, no final decision has been taken yet.

2.30 lakh properties on record

There are 2.30 lakh properties on the municipal records. It has a large number of residential properties. Commercial property owners are up to 50,000. A survey is conducted frequently by the municipal corporation to update the number of new properties. If there is a change in the use of the property, taxation is levied accordingly. For recovery of property tax one has to work within the framework prescribed by law. Businesses not paying property tax are sealed. No action can be taken against residential properties, said Aparna Thete, deputy commissioner, municipal corporation.