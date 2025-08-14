Two externed accused arrested in Waluj combing operation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Waluj police arrested two externed accused during a late-night combing operation on Tuesday.

In the first action, Sandeep Wagh alias Bandya (32, Om Sainagar, Gangapur) was caught re-entering the commissionerate limits at Om Sainagar. Wagh had been externed for two years on November 8, 2024, and the divisional commissioner later extended the period by one year. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by constables Nitin Iname and Bhise raided the spot around 11.25 pm on August 12. police sub inspector Chauthe is overseeing further investigation. In the second action, Ganesh Pimple (25, Shankarfata, Jogeshwari, Gangapur) was arrested at his locality. Pimple had been externed for two years on February 20, 2024. Police raided the area around 11.30 pm, led by constable Sandeep Tagad, PSI Jalindar Randhe, and Hanuman. PSI Tandle conducting further investigation.