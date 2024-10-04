Two groups of minors clash with Knives and sticks, six detained

Amidst the dandiya celebrations in the N-6 area, two groups of minors clashed violently at 10 pm on Thursday over an old dispute. Armed with knives and sticks, they attacked each other, causing tension in the area. Cidco police detained six suspects related to the incident.

A 17-year-old minor, Rihan, and 20-year-old Vishal Khetre had an ongoing dispute with three brothers from Bridgewadi, known as Bhul. Rihan and his friends were in Baijipura; a minor called Rihan to meet near Omprakash School in N-6. Vishal, Bhul, and others attacked them with sticks. One attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed Rihan and Aman. Rihan collapsed after being stabbed in the stomach. A fight broke out between the two groups. Local residents intervened, and Vishal and Bhul fled. Rihan and Ayaan were taken to a private hospital for treatment. Later that night, the police detained the three Bhul brothers and Vishal. Sub-inspector Pramod Devkate and assistant constable Subhash Shewale from Cidco Police Station are conducting further investigations.