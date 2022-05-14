Two groups violently clash with each other

Aurangabad, May 14:

Two groups violently clashed with each over the issue of dancing in a wedding procession at Wadgaon in Waluj area on Saturday night. The members of both the groups confronted with each other with knives and sticks. Four persons have been severely injured and have been admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police said, marriage Ajay Vijay Mavas, a resident of Wadgaon took place at Bodhegaon, Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district on Saturday. During the wedding procession, Vivek Borse and Umesh Jadhav had a quarrel over dancing. However, some people intervened and pacified both of them. After the wedding, all the people came to Wadgaon. At Borse and Jadhav families members violently clashed with each other with knives, rods and sticks.

Umesh Jadhav, Dinesh Jadhav, Devidas Jadhav and Pralhad Borse were seriously injured in the attack. They were taken to GMCH for treatment.

DCP Ujwalla Vankar, ACP Ashok Thorat, Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme and others rushed to the spot and examined the situation. The process to register case was going on at Waluj MIDC police station till late night.