Two houses burgled in Cidco Waluj

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

The incident of thieves breaking into two houses in broad daylight and stealing gold jewellery along with cash has come to light in Cidco Waluj on Friday. The thieves stole about 8 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 68,000 in cash.

According to police, Kanchan Bhushan Patil (Cidco Waluj) locked her house and left at 12 noon on Friday. At around 3.30 pm, the daughter of the security guard noticed that the door of Patil's house was open and no one was present in the house. After realizing that this was a matter of theft, she informed Kanchan. When Kanchan arrived, she saw that the drawer of the cupboard in the bedroom was open and the bag containing jewellery and cash was missing. The bag had gold mangalsutra weighing 7 grams and worth Rs 21,000, two gold pendants weighing 4 grams and worth Rs 12,000, 4 gold rings weighing 13 grams and Rs 39,000, gold earrings weighing 8 grams and worth Rs 24,000, 3 grams gold rings weighing Rs 9,000 and cash worth Rs 43,000 were found missing. Mahadev Nakade, who was next to Patil's house, had gone out of town four-five days ago. Thieves also broke into his house. Nakade said that 4 tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 25,000 in cash were stolen. A case has been registered at MIDC Waluj police station and PSI Chetan Ogle is further investigating the case.