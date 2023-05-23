Two minor boys drowned in Dum Dum Talao

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, two minor age boys, who had gone for grazing goats, died after drowning in Dum Dum Talao at Ellora, on Tuesday at 1 pm. The names of the deceased are Sanket Gulab Bamnawat (17) and Ayush Trimbyak Naglod (7) and both were the residents of Talaowadi in Khuldabad tehsil.

Sanket and Ayush stepped out of their homes to graze their animals in the vicinity of Talaowadi’s water tank on Tuesday morning. At 1 pm, Ayush entered the water body from the bank of the tank for swimming. He does not know swimming, as a result, he failed to guess the depth of water and started drowning. On seeing this, Sanket who was busy in the mobile, kept the device to a side and jumped into the water to save Ayush. Ironically, he was also not aware of swimming. Hence both of them got drowned. Meanwhile, the women labourers from the neighbouring farm saw the mobile and slipper lying near the tank and they grew suspicious over the missing of the two kids. They immediately alerted the villagers. Acting upon the information, the villagers from Talaowadi and Ellora reached the water tank and started searching for the missing boys.

Later on, the police patil Ramesh Dhiwre informed the Khuldabad police. The PSI Sanjay Bahure along with beat constable Rakesh Awhad and Sanjay Thombre reached the spot and called the fire brigade. In the meantime, a few expert swimmers from Ellora, Nana Thakare, Kailas More, Sanjay Sonawane and Sonaji Thakare jumped into the tank. After a struggle of three hours, they fished out the bodies of Sanket and Ayush from the water body.

The medical officer of Ellora primary health centre (PHC) Mahesh Chopade performed the post-mortem. Later on, the bodies were handed over to the relatives. Khuldabad police have registered an offence in this regard. PSI Bahure is investigating the case.

Sanket is a 10th-class student of Gurudev Samantbhadra Vidyamandir (Ellora) and has one brother, while Ayush is in standard first of ZP school at Talaowadi and was the youngest of three brothers. It is learnt that the fathers of both these kids are working as security guards at Shree Grishneshwar Temple.