Two more big multinational companies set to invest in Auric

Investment to create 3000 direct and 3500 indirect jobs; M'wada becoming pharmaceutical hub

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference held on Thursday, union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, announced that Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) is set to attract significant investment from two multinational companies in the next two months.

During the press conference held on Thursday, Dr Karad revealed that Ather, a leading player in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector, had decided to invest Rs 850 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This substantial investment is expected to create employment opportunities for approximately 3,000 people directly and 3,500 people indirectly. The decision for Athar to set up operations in Auric was the result of several meetings held between deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, industries minister Uday Samant, and the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) president Nitin Gupta and his team. CMIA secretary Arpit Save, Dushyant Patil, Mukund Kulkarni, Ram Bhogale and others were present.

Will boost local economy

CMIA president Gupta expressed his gratitude towards Dr Karad and state co-operation minister Atul Save for their invaluable support in attracting Ather to the region. He emphasized the positive impact such investments would have on the local economy, stating that not only will existing vendors experience growth, but new job opportunities will also be created for aspiring individuals.

M'wada becoming a pharmaceutical hub

Auric has recently garnered attention from the business community with the commitment of Cosmo Film company and Piramal Pharma to invest Rs 1000 crore each in the region. The Cosmo Film company is expected to generate direct employment for 700 individuals and indirect employment for 750, while Piramal Pharma will provide jobs for approximately 2,000 people. These developments further solidify the growing recognition of Marathwada as a burgeoning pharmaceutical hub.

Godavari drone cluster in Bidkin

The government announced plans to establish the Godavari Drone Cluster in Auric within the Bidkin DMIC. The Central government has pledged Rs 60 crore for this initiative, with an additional Rs 20 crore funding from the state government. The project includes the development of a testing center and a skill development center, along with endeavors to create a defense cluster in the region. Both ministers expressed their commitment to promoting the establishment of a defense cluster.