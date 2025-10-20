Two Opinions

My resolution has always been to keep learning and growing, not to remain fixed but to continuously work and adapt in my dynamic field. One of my most memorable experiences happened during my first Diwali in Mumbai. I had just moved here from Parbhani with my family, and we were living in a flat. Unlike back home, where everyone celebrated Diwali together, each family in our building celebrated separately. That made me feel like the festive spirit was missing. To experience Diwali fully, we decided to go to Marine Lines. There, I saw people bringing small bags of crackers and celebrating together on the streets. The energy, lights, and collective joy were overwhelming. That year, we didn’t just celebrate Diwali at home; we celebrated it with the entire city of Mumbai. Being part of that collective celebration made it an unforgettable experience that I still cherish.

- Shankarshan Karade, Actor

Longing for village diwali

Living in Mumbai, I often find myself missing the simplicity and warmth of my village in Tuljapur. The hustle and bustle of the city is exciting, but it cannot replace the feeling of home. I remember those late conversations with friends under the open sky, talking and laughing about everything and nothing. No matter where we were during the year, Diwali always brought us together in the village, and Narak Chaturdashi was especially memorable. I miss the vibrant energy of the village Diwali the decorated homes, the sound of laughter, the aroma of sweets, and the sense of community that surrounds every celebration. It’s not just the festival; it’s the people, the traditions, and the shared joy that I truly long for. Living in the city has its perks, but my heart often drifts back to those magical nights in Tuljapur.

-Umesh Jagtap, Actor