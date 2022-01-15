Two patients infected of Omicron variant detected in district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

Sensation prevailed after five new patients infected with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus were detected from Marathwada on Saturday. Of the total, two patients each are from Aurangabad and Jalna districts and one patient is from Latur district.

Earlier, the region has witnessed reporting of eight new Omicron patients for the last time on January 9. There was a relief as no new patient of this variant was reported in the last five days. However, a total of 125 fresh Omicron patients from all over the state including five from Marathwada were reported on January 15.

It may be noted that the total count of Omicron patients in the Aurangabad district will now be five with the addition of two new patients today. It may be noted the previous three patients were from the city limits and they had already recovered from the infection and got reunited with their family members.

25 Omicron patients from M'wada

The district-wise reporting of patients infected with Omicron variant, so far, is as follows: Osmanabad - 11, Aurangabad - 5 and three each from Latur, Nanded and Jalna.