Two patients rehabilitated to Rajasthan

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) provided shelter to two patients who were abandoned by their relatives. They were also rehabilitated at Apna Ghar in Rajasthan.

Kaushalya Tukaram Borate (60) was admitted in ward no 20 and Ganga Rajendra Malekar (50) in ward no 21 on December 25, 2021. As both the patients were unaccounted for, the police searched for their relatives, but no relatives were found. They were scheduled to be discharged from the hospital after completing the treatment, but were facing difficulties as they had no relatives.

Therefore, for the rehabilitation of patients, Satyajit Gayasamudre, superintendent of social services, Santosh Pawar contacted Uma Tupe, director, Daivat Old Age Home in Khultabad tehsil. According to Uma Tupe, it was planned to rehabilitate both the patients at Apna Ghar in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Accordingly, both the patients were taken to Bharatpur on Saturday. Damini squad PSI Suvarna Umap, Lata Jadhav, Asha Gaikwad, Nirmala Ambhore and others were present. The patients were rehabilitated under the guidance of dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, head of surgery department Dr Sarojini Jadhav and Dr Suresh Harbade.