Two sanctuaries of Marathwada declared as Critical Wildlife Habitats

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad, June 7:

The State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) headed by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared 10 critical wildlife habitats of Maharashtra including Osmanabad district’s Yedshi Ramling Ghat Wildlife Sanctuary ( 22.37 square kilometres) and Beed district’s Naigaon-Mayur Wildlife Sanctuary (29.90 sq km) from Marathwada, on Monday.

The acting Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) R P Nale said,” The three sanctuaries at Gautala, Yedshi and Naigaon are territorial forests (terrain-based). During a study of other terrain-based forests, it has been noticed that the sanctuaries or national parks that are rich in bio-diversity are rapidly getting converted into agricultural land by the traditional forest dwellers (due to the rise in human population) in their jurisdictions. Considering the possible danger to our existing biodiversity, the above two sanctuaries have been declared critical wildlife habitats by the SBWL. These sanctuaries are of immense importance to us.”

“It will help to restore and vesting Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and Forest Rights Act 2005 to protect the biodiversity of these sanctuaries, conserving their boundaries, restrict human (biotic) interference and above all, avoid man-animal conflict (interaction),” said the acting DFO.

The other critical habitats declared by SBWL are Lonar Wildlife Sanctuary (3.65 sq km), Mayureshwar-Supe (5.145 sq km), Bor (61.64 sq km), New Bor (60.69 sq km), extended Bor (16.31 sq km), Narnala (12.35 sq km), Gugamal National Park (361.28 sq km) and Deulgaon-Rehekuri Blackbuck Sanctuary (2.17 sq km).

Why critical wildlife habitats?

According to sources, " the forest rights recognised under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in critical wildlife habitats of National Parks and Sanctuaries may subsequently be modified and resettled. The activities or the presence of the traditional dwellers (including Scheduled Tribes) will be monitored so that they do not cause any irreversible damage and threaten the existence of the species and their habitat. Besides, the resettlement of these dwellers in future will also be restricted. The office will ensure it is not misinterpreted and misused by them. To be precise, the Act was passed, but its implementation will now be made in the real sense. The absence of the implementation of the Acts and possible danger to bio-diversity lead to the announcement as critical wildlife habitats.”

Eco-sensitive zone - Jayakwadi

The SBWL office-bearers approved the proposal of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to launch water works in the eco-sensitive zone at Jayakwadi. The SBWL will forward the proposal to obtain the necessary permission from the National Board for Wildlife, on priority.

When inquired Nale underlined that the MJP will be undertaking headworks like the construction of Jack well, approach band, installation of the pumping station, laying of main pipelines etc.

Lonar Sanctuary

The 18th SBWL meeting also approved three new sanctuaries. It includes approval for the extension of the existing Lonar Wildlife Sanctuary.