Two students from the district stranded in Ukraine

Clouds of war: More than 650 students safe in various provinces of Russia

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Two students from the district had gone to Ukraine for medical education and are now stranded due to war. Resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal informed that the district administration has received applications from parents of two students till Thursday evening.

Two students from the district arrived at the Ukraine airport on Wednesday to arrive in India, but they could not board the plane due to lack of space. A warlike situation arose in that place. Therefore, the students have to stay there, the district administration has learned. The administration also said it was in touch with the Indian embassy and with the parents. If anyone in the district is in Ukraine for education or other reasons, their relatives are urged to contact the administration.

17 parents in touch on WhatsApp group

Students from Aurangabad, Nevasa, Kannad, Amravati and Chalisgaon are studying medicine in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Rajesh Pawar, a member of the group, said, "Since last week, we have been in daily contact with children. The distance from the battlefield to Bishkek is 2500 km. The institution where the children are studying has also reported that everything is safe, but as a parent there is concern.

Sakshi Pawar speaks from Bishkek

Rajesh Pawar's daughter Sakshi Pawar is in Kyrgyzstan-Bishkek for medical education. The witness told this newspaper that about 650 students from Aurangabad and other places are studying here. Currently the situation is normal. We are having daily phone conversations with family. All is well here. Most of the students from Aurangabad are here.