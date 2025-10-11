Two suicides in a single day;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two separate incidents of suicide came to light in the Waluj on Friday, creating a wave of shock in the Sajapur and Kamalapur localities. In both cases, the individuals ended their lives by hanging themselves at their residences. The reasons behind the suicides are yet to be determined.

In the first incident, Vijay Ramesh Chechare (36), resident of Maulinagar, Sajapur, allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom around 3:30 pm on Friday (October 10). When family members noticed, Jayashree Shelke and Dnyaneshwar Shelke immediately rushed him to GMCH, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In the second incident, Nandkishor Rajendra Kakarwad (35), resident of Kamalapur, hanged himself using a rope tied to an iron pipe on the roof of his house around 11 am on Friday. He was found unconscious and taken to GMCH by Charansingh Kakarwad and Kaushalya Kakarwad, but doctors declared him dead.

Both incidents have caused deep sorrow in the localities. Accidental death cases have been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station, and Police Constable Rajendra Ude is conducting further investigation.